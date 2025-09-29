Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after buying an additional 70,608 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

