Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 567 Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 567 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $360.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.60. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

