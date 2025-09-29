Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:DHR opened at $184.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

