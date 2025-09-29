Nigel Terrington Purchases 3,030 Shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Terrington bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 857 per share, for a total transaction of £25,967.10.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON PAG traded up GBX 4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 864. 492,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 899.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 869. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 650.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 981.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 975 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,001 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 975 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 991.50.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.