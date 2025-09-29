Charles Sweeney Buys 3,927 Shares of Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £4,987.29.

Charles Sweeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 22nd, Charles Sweeney purchased 3,731 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, with a total value of £4,999.54.

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NEXS stock traded down GBX 2.50 on Monday, hitting GBX 127.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178. The firm has a market cap of £11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -361.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of GBX 117 and a twelve month high of GBX 194.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

