Medtronic PLC $MDT Stake Cut by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.8% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 33,729 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $94.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

