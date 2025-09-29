Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $134,776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after purchasing an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VIG stock opened at $215.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

