Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 36,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 16.1% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

