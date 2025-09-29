First County Bank CT Has $3.16 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

First County Bank CT trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,368 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

