Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $368.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.71 and its 200 day moving average is $379.18. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.