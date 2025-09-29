Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after buying an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.