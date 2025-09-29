Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $951.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $777.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.85. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $977.48.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.