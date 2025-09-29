CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.64 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

