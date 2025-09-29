Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

