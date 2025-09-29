Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9%

BLK stock opened at $1,157.69 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,021.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

