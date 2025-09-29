Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.68.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,902.24. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

