Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 163617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 3.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

