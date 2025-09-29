Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.55. 506,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 221,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Forsys Metals Trading Down 16.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.41.

About Forsys Metals

(Get Free Report)

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.