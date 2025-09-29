SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.80 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 5451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,829.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

