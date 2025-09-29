J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.13 and last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 3541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

J & J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 877.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

