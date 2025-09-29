abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.40 and last traded at $164.34, with a volume of 45016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.85.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

