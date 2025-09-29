Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.80, with a volume of 11084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.22.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05.

About Global X Defense Tech ETF

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending.

