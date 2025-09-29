Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases 79 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $294.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.12.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

