Covenant Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Novem Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VTV stock opened at $186.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

