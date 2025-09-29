The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,282,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $399,790,000 after buying an additional 1,302,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

