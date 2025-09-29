Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Boosted by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.9% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

