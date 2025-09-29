Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,068,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,591,758,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,000,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,273,000 after acquiring an additional 247,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $143.09 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

