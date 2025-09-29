Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 743,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 40,912 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

