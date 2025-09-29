Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 351 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.30 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.