Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $289,000 in The Boeing Company $BA

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $221.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

