Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.60 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

