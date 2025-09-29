Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 8,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $206,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DIS opened at $113.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.