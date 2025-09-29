The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

