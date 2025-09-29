Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $343.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,299. Progressive has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Progressive by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,218,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

