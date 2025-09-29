V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

