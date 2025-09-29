Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.7%

ISRG stock opened at $441.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.43 and a 200 day moving average of $501.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

