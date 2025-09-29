Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.140-2.140 EPS.
Carnival Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,431,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,428. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.
Insider Activity
In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carnival
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Carnival
Carnival Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- ASML Is a Hidden Gem in This Technology Rally, a Catch Up Play
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 EV Battery and Lithium Stocks Charging the Future
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Memes Are Back: Retail Investors Are Piling Into 3 Quantum Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.