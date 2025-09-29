Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.230-0.230 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.140-2.140 EPS.

Carnival Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,431,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,952,428. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Insider Activity

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 4.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 6.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 8.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.95.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

