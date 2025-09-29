3,345 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJH opened at $65.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

