Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7,508.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NVO stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

