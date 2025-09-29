Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stake Cut by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $34,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $305,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.60. The firm has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

