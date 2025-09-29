iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM is New Perspectives Inc’s 6th Largest Position

New Perspectives Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.1% of New Perspectives Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.