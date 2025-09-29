First County Bank CT Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

First County Bank CT cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,079,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,072 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,942,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,027,000 after buying an additional 125,442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

