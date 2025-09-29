Scott & Selber Inc. Purchases 570 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $67.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

