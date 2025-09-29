SWS Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

SWS Partners decreased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $759,938,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after acquiring an additional 427,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

CMCSA stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

