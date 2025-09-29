Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

