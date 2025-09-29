iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Campion Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after purchasing an additional 142,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

