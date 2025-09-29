Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $842,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 546,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.07 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

