American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.63.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AEP opened at $109.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

