Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Holdings Lessened by R.H. Investment Group LLC

R.H. Investment Group LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 7.4% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.55. The firm has a market cap of $256.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

