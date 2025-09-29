Lazari Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Lazari Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 28.0% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 29,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 12.0% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Morningstar cut ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ASML opened at $951.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $777.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $743.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $977.48. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

